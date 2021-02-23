The St. Peter Police Department and the American Red Cross are hosting an upcoming blood drive. Lovingly referred to as the "Battle of the Badges", this blood drive pits area law enforcement personnel, along with their friends, neighbors and co-workers, against each other to see which badge can generate the most pints donated.
The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
All blood donated will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. If you've previously had COVID-19 or received the vaccination it does not exclude you from donating.
The drive details: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 18 at the St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. 5th St. The blood drive program leader is Janet Ireland, who can be reached at 507-931-1550.