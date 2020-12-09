The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers are giving back to their local food shelves during the holiday season by donating products that contain soybeans.
“The opportunity to give back to our community, especially during a tough year, means a lot to our board,” said Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Board Chair Brett Annexstad. “It is important to focus on what we can do for others during these times.”
While browsing the rows at the New Ulm Hy-Vee, the board wanted to highlight all the different products that contain soybeans. Members purchased around $1,200 worth of soybean products to donate to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf and the Sibley County Food Shelf.
“We want everyone to see how our soybeans are being used across the state and by making the donation, we can show consumers in the community the full cycle of soybeans,” Annexstad said. “Most importantly, this is for a good cause during the holiday season.”
The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers Organization is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The Council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.