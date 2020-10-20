On Thursday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at the St. Peter Community Center, Room 219, the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Department presents a tribute to Woody Guthrie.
There will be 40 seats available. To register, call the department at 507-934-0667.
This presentation will include some of Woody Guthrie’s best-loved songs and also some of his best least-known material. Supplemented with short readings from Woody’s own prose works, audiences will find a new appreciation for the great American balladeer.
Charlie Maguire, singer and songwriter, will lead the show.