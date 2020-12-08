"Laura MacKenzie, Traditional Celtic Musician" is a celebration of Yuletide holiday favorites, many with Celtic origins, arranged with traditional Irish and Scottish music and presented on a unique array of wind-powered instruments, including wooden flutes, whistles, concertina, several types of bagpipes, gemshorn and voice accompaniment. This holiday program celebrates the season with music both joyous and reflective, and demonstrates a range of instruments.
The virtual program begins 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, and is available at https://youtu.be/I6Ec0--71us.
This project is made possible with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy activities.