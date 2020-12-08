With the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-99, the library is closed to the public as of Saturday, Nov. 21; however, the library has been open by appointment only since Monday, Nov. 23.
What services are available? While library patrons can take advantage of the many different digital offerings, staff will be working and available to provide “library by appointment” or the pickup window option that was available during the last closure. If you have questions on what services are available or need assistance, contact staff at 507-934-7420 or lib@saintpetermn.gov.
What is “library by appointment”? Families of the same household and/or single patrons may call to set up an appointment to browse and check out items. Limited computer time and study sessions will also be available. To schedule your appointment call 507-934-7420.
Never used the pickup window? It’s easy to do. Use the library’s online catalog which can be accessed from the city’s website at saintpetermn.gov, to place holds on items you are looking for. When items are ready, your hold may be picked up using the pick-up window option. You may also call the library at 507-934-7420 to place holds with a librarian.
When notified that your hold is ready for pickup:
• Drive up to the book drop curb and call 507-934-7420.
• Hold pickups will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Library staff will then pull your hold and place it on the windowsill near the book drop in a plastic bag. Walk up to the window (no curbside delivery is available) to collect your materials.
Interested in using digital services but haven’t yet taken advantage of this option? All you need is your library card to explore the digital options from the comfort of your own home 24 hours a day. E-books, audio books and even movies and music are just a click away with more titles are being added every day, especially in this time of need!
Don’t know your library card number or don’t have a card? Contact the library at 507-934-7402 or by email at lib@saintpetermn.gov. Your library card is your passport to e-books, audio, or hoopla streaming services.
The doors may be closed, but staff will continue to work hard to assist with questions from patrons while maintaining proper COVID-19 safety measures.
Information from weekly city of St. Peter Hot Sheet newsletter.