Mankato Clinic is pleased to announce it has been named a 2019 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing health care organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above in employee engagement performance.
Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top 5 percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year. The distinction is based on the Press Ganey 2018 Employee Engagement Survey in which Mankato Clinic reached 98 percent participation. In addition, the commitment indicator score which reflects the degree of commitment employees feel toward the workplace was 4.47 on a 5-point scale.
The award represents an important recognition from the health care industry’s leader in measuring, understanding, and improving the delivery of care.
“Our commitment indicator score is higher than 98 percent of Press Ganey’s national health care clients,” said Keith Bauer, Mankato Clinic director of human resources. “We’re proud to learn our employees are genuinely committed to Mankato Clinic and our patients. Our employees’ dedication helps make Mankato Clinic an excellent place to work and receive care.”