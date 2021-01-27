St. Peter Public Works crews have been busy pruning trees in the portion of the community located south of Broadway Avenue. They are currently working in and around Jefferson Avenue with plans to finish South Front Street in the next week.
Winter is a great time to schedule this work in Minnesota. Crews are slightly less busy (unless it snows every day) and pruning a tree when the leaves are off, typically in the late autumn/winter is less stressful to the tree.
For an updated map on tree work activities, visit the city's website at: saintpetermn.gov/230/Environmental-Services-Forestry.