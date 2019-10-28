The Mankato Clinic Foundation gave $2,000 to the Arts Center of Saint Peter for art instruction for patients at St. Peter Regional Treatment Center, clients of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program and public school students who are at risk of social isolation.
The program also offers monthly outings and art experiences for artists who belong to Power Up Clubhouse, a local gathering place for mentally ill adults.
“This is such an important part of the work we do, and it falls outside the guidelines for some traditional arts funders. We’re grateful that the Mankato Clinic Foundation appreciates and supports the role of the arts in healing and mental health,” said Ann Rosenquist Fee, Arts Center of Saint Peter executive director.
“The Mankato Clinic Foundation is proud to help fund this project for a second year. We believe this work helps promote health and wellness and reduces the stigma of mental illness in our community,” said Marcia Bahr, Mankato Clinic Foundation president.