The new documentary film, The Registry, will take place at the Bjorling Recital Hall, Schaefer Arts Center, at Gustavus on Monday, Oct. 28 from 9-11 a.m.
During World War II, a select group of Japanese-Americans stayed out of internment camps in exchange for serving in the Military Intelligence Service, a unit of the U.S. Army that was based at Camp Savage and Fort Snelling in Minnesota. The Registry captures the seldom-told story of this obscure unit's contributions to Allied victory. It also presents a portrait of these men in the later years, as they gain recognition for their historic roles in the war, and reflect on the themes of identity, adversity, and duty.
Following the screening, there will be a Question and Answer with filmmaker Steve Ozone, and one of the film's main subjects, Seiki Oshiro.
The event is free and open to the public.