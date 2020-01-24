The warming house and ice rinks at Veterans Park in St. Peter opened Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The warming house will be staffed with an attendant during the following scheduled hours: Monday-Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sundays 1–9 p.m. and school vacation days from 1–9 p.m.
Leisure skating only will be available at one of the Veterans Park rinks during the following days/times: Monday–Friday from 6–7 p.m., Saturday/Sunday from 1–3 p.m.
The rink/warming house will be closed if any of the following conditions exist: air temperature at -150 or colder, wind chill temperature at -200 or colder, temperatures that soften the ice, and when more than 1” of snow accumulates on the ice and maintenance crews are not available (e.g. holidays, weekends).
They may also close early due to lack of skaters.
For more information on warming house/rink closures, call the Rec Hotline at 507-934-0070. Parents are encouraged to call the Rec Hotline prior to dropping kids off or sending them to the rink to make sure the warming house is open.