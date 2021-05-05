St. Peter American Legion Post 37 at 229 W. Nassau St., St. Peter will host its first ever Gates Open horse racing event on May 14 at 5 p.m. The event will continue every other Friday at the Legion.
Bet on a variety of horses with different odds, $1 per chance, and watch the animated race take place on the screen. Winners of each race will earn prizes. The legion will also give out prizes for the best dressed derby attire on race days.
On opening day May 14, the Legion will provide free hot beefs, with the option to donate. Proceeds go to the bar remodel.