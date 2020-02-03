Homes for All and Partners for Affordable Housing are hosting a legislative session kickoff event Feb. 4 at 6-7:30 p.m. at the St. Peter Food Shelf.
It is open to the public and all are welcome. There will be refreshments, socializing, and a program focused on what’s being done to support affordable housing in the St. Peter area and how the Homes for All 2020 legislative agenda will further that work.
Homes for All, a statewide coalition comprised of more than 250 organizations advancing shared policy initiatives leading to housing stability for all Minnesotans is pushing its largest ever bonding request at $500 million per biennium to build and preserve affordable homes across the state.