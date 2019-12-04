If you are going to be drinking this holiday season, the St. Peter Police Department advises that you remember to plan for a sober driver to get you home safely, because law enforcement officers will be working extra hard to find impaired drivers.
The St. Peter Police Department, along with law enforcement agencies across the state, will be participating in an enforcement action looking for impaired drivers, which began Nov. 21 and will continue through December. As part of this Towards Zero Deaths initiative, extra St. Peter Police officers will be on patrol looking to stop impaired drivers before they injure or kill someone else.
"So, remember, if you are going to drink, plan for a designated driver to get you home safely. You might be saving not only your life, but the life of someone you love," the Police Department said. "And always remember to buckle up."