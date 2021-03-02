North Elementary students celebrated their 100th day of class during the 2020-21 school year earlier this week with some fun events/activities.
North third grade teacher Ms. Steele shared photos from her class's 100th day activities.
"We did some fun math puzzles; we wrote as if we were 100 years old and talking about all of the things we accomplished in our 100 years; we spelled 100 words; we found different ways to represent 100 (using words, pictures, math equations); and then we also created a picture using the number 100," she said. "And of course, we had to dress up silly to celebrate."
Sarra Torbenson, North's receptionist/safety attendant, shared this humorous anecdote about an encounter she had with some students during this fun time.
"I just came back to school on Monday after a leave of absence for a double knee replacement," Torbenson said. "Yesterday, I was trying to walk down the ramp in the hallway, moving at a snail's pace and using a cane. Two students came up to me and asked if I was participating in the 100 days activities. Unsure of which activity they were talking about, I asked what they meant? I was promptly told, 'The one where you dress up like a grandma or grandpa to look 100 years old.' Not only do I walk like I am 100, but apparently I must look it also."