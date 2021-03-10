St. Peter American Legion Post 37 is holding a St. Patrick’s Day event — a donation meal, Wednesday, March 17 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the St. Peter American Legion. The donations are for kitchen maintenance work the Legion has been doing during the pandemic. The planned meal is a pulled pork sandwich with chips and a pickle — while supplies last.
Other businesses may also be hosting St. Patrick’s Day events and meals in the community; check locally for details. Check mn.gov/covid19/stay-safe/stay-safe-plan/index.jsp for guidelines and restrictions related to gathering spaces.