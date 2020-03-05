North Elementary fourth graders, along with fourth graders from John Ireland School, took part in the annual Kindness Retreat on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Johnson Hall (Nicollet County Fairgrounds).
Youth Frontiers, whose mission is to provide schools with experiences that inspire character, civility and community puts on the event each year. Youth Frontiers staff members, Jacob Niewinski and Dahlia Jones, were on hand to provide around 150 fourth graders a high-energy day which provided them tools to develop empathy, promote kindness and prevent bullying.
A group of 35 members of Saint Peter High School's National Honor Society chapter also helped out by serving as small group leaders during the retreat.
The Kindness Retreat is made possible by a grant through the Mankato Clinic Foundation.