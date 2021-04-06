Seeing the value in supporting the local food shelves in their community, Nicollet/Sibley county farmers decided to make a monetary donation of $250 each to the St. Peter Food Shelf and the Sibley County Food Shelf.
“As corn and soybean farmers, we know a majority of the products bought for a food shelf are by-products of the crops we grow,” says Nicollet/Sibley County Corn & Soybean Secretary Kelsey Anderson. “Whether it is a product that contains soybean oil or a product containing corn starch, we are proud to be able to support the food chain.”
Realizing times are still tough for many, the board agreed there’s a need to support others.
“Overall, we just want to be able to help support others in need and show them the importance of agricultural groups within their community,” Anderson says.
The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn and Soybean Growers Association also made a donation to both food shelves last November in the form of $1,200 worth of soybean by-products. The farmer-led board continues to drive to support local organizations and find ways to be innovative and creative in their community.
The Nicollet/Sibley County Corn & Soybean Growers Association is affiliated with the Minnesota Soybean Research & Promotion Council, which oversees the investment of soybean checkoff dollars on behalf of the nearly 28,000 soybean farmers in Minnesota. The council is governed by the rules of a federally mandated checkoff program that requires all soybean producers pay a fee on the soybeans they sell. This money is used to promote, educate and develop market opportunities for soybeans.