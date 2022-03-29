Nicollet County Farm Bureau Volunteers at St. Peter Food Shelf

Nicollet County Farm Bureau members volunteered with the St. Peter Food Shelf on March 17 as part of the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s efforts to raise awareness and provide support to address food insecurity in communities across the state.
Members helped unload a truckload of food from Second Harvest Heartland, restock shelves and sort fresh produce. In addition, a check for $300 was presented to the St. Peter Food Shelf by County Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Co-Chairs Tim Harmening and Dennis Schmidt, Vice President Jay Hanson and member Jean Annexstad. The county also plans on continuing to support the food shelf throughout the year by volunteering to unload the food truck that arrives twice a month.
The Minnesota Farm Bureau works closely with its membership to support rural communities and the issues most important to them. Through special events, classroom learning and other engagement opportunities, counties create specific programming designed to help their communities thrive.
To specifically address food security, counties can apply for hunger solutions grants from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. In 2021, 41 county Farm Bureaus received more than $4,000 in grant funding from the Foundation. Partnering with local organizations and businesses, the counties leveraged their grants to raise more than $18,000 in support of local hunger programs.
For more information about programming offered, or to learn about the Foundation and its work, visit fbmn.org.