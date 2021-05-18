The city of St. Peter has two curbside pickups scheduled.
Wednesday, May 26 curbside furniture pickup — Residents must register and pay in advance for the collection by 5 p.m. May 21. Registration is at the city’s Finance Department at City Hall, 227 South Front Street. Furniture must be put out by Tuesday, May 25, even if it’s raining. Fees for this collection, including sales tax, are as follows: Sofa $32.93; Mattress or Box Spring $49.39; Chair (each) $21.95; Recliners $32.93; Hide-a-Bed $76.83; Love Seat $32.93; Bed Frame $21.95; Misc. (door, bookshelf, table, etc.) $21.95; Cabinet $32.93; Dresser $27.44; Headboard/Footboard $21.95; Futon Mattress $49.39; Carpet Rolls/Area Rugs $32.93.
Wednesday, June 2 appliances — $25 per appliance. As with the furniture collection, residents must pre-register and pre-pay at City Hall in the Finance Department (227 South Front Street) by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 28 . The registered appliances must be at curbside by 8 a.m. on June 2 or the fee will be forfeited. For questions about these collections, contact the Finance Department at 507-934-0664.
Nicollet County also has some other options for St. Peter residents to dispose of things they no longer need. Here is a list provided by them that might help:
• Mobile collections are posted on the recycling & solid waste page (toward the bottom): co.nicollet.mn.us/338/Recycling-Solid-Waste.
• The hours for the household hazardous waste facility can be found here: blueearthcountymn.gov/373/Household-Hazardous-Waste-HHW-Facility.
• Tri-County Waste's site has information on collections in the other two counties: co.nicollet.mn.us/180/Tri-County-Solid-Waste.
• Green Tech coupon: $5 per item coupon that is good through Dec. 31, 2021. Found on the Tri-County site.
Information from weekly city of St. Peter Hot Sheet newsletter.