You might assume that estate planning applies only to the most wealthy people, but in fact, estate planning is for everyone.
The St. Peter Senior Center is now offering a program on estate planning designed to demystify the process and let you know when and how to do it. Armed with these facts, you can begin your estate planning journey and assist important people in your life to begin theirs. The instructor for the program is James W. Brandt, of the Brandt Law Office, and the program will be available either in person or through the GoToMeeting virtual software.
Here are the details: Thursday, June 25, 11 a.m. at St. Peter Community Center Room 219 or virtually at global.gotomeeting.com/join/576118229 or by phone 517-317-3122, using Access Code: 576-118-229. For more information on the program, contact the Recreation and Leisure Services Department at 507-934-0667.
Information from city of St. Peter weekly Hot Sheet newsletter.