Mayo Clinic Health System in St. Peter recently welcomed new family medicine provider Linda Fuller.
As a family medicine provider, Fuller helps care for people of all ages with preventive treatment and illness evaluation, including prescribing medications. She transitioned her practice from Waukon, Wisconsin, to St. Peter this month and starts seeing patients Jan. 13.
“Family medicine is my passion, especially developing long-term relationships with patients,” says Fuller. “I believe that patients benefit most from learning how to best help themselves.”
Fuller, a nurse practitioner, received her doctorate of Nursing Practice from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and completed her residency at the Mayo School of Health Science in Rochester.
Call 507-931-2110 to schedule an appointment. To learn more, visit mayoclinichealthsystem.org.