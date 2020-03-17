The 2020 Women Celebrating Women event, schedule for March 31 in St. Peter, is cancelled, due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 contagion and pandemic.
"We hope this message finds you in good health as we all face extraordinary times brought about by recent developments in the spread of COVID-19," the Women Celebrating Women Committee said in a message March 17. "Based on those developments, including executive orders enacted in Minnesota over the past few days and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health, we have cancelled this year's WCW event that was scheduled for March 31. While we'd love to see those of you who had planned to join us, your safety is a top priority."
Annually, the Women Celebrating Women event invites a guest speaker to highlight a particular theme. This year, the theme was Valiant Women of the Vote, and the guest speaker was Dr. Misti Nicole Harper, a visiting professor at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The celebration, each year, also honors one woman in the community who exemplifies leadership and commitment in her professional and volunteer roles. The committee had just finished taking nominations for this year's award.
But the coronavirus is expected to continue to impact communities across the country into, and potentially through, the summer, so the WCW Committee thought it best to cancel this year's event. There are presently no plans to reschedule.