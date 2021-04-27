For the second straight year, St. Peter High School alum Charlie Potts will hit the trails behind Saint Peter High School to raise scholarship funds for its students as part of his second annual Run St. Peter Scholarship event on Saturday, May 15.
“The goal of this year's Run St. Peter Scholarship is to raise at least $2,000 to provide scholarships to deserving 2021 SPHS graduates,” Potts said. “Scholarship recipients will be seniors who can articulate how they have incorporated wellness and personal fitness into their lives to improve their mental and physical health during the pandemic.”
Potts, a 1997 SPHS grad, plans to run 50 kilometers (31-plus miles) around SPHS and Community Spirit Park on May 15, but because large in-person events have not been reinstated yet, the community is encouraged to participate in the "Run St Peter Scholarship Community Challenge."
“This challenge is free to participants; all you have to do is log any and all miles you run or walk between May 1 and May 15,” Potts said. “We'll have some prizes to give away and each mile you walk/run demonstrates support for our SPHS grads.”
For more information on the Run St. Peter Scholarship event go to stpeterschools.org/news-and-notes/mshs-news.