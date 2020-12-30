South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (SCBTYR) has been selected by local Hy-Vee store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Reusable Bag Program.
For the month of January, South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (SCBTYR) will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable red “My Heart” Bag at the Hy-Vee store located at Hy-Vee 1002 Old Minnesota Ave. in St. Peter.
South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (SCBTYR) unites three counties — Blue Earth, Le Sueur and Nicollet — to create a comprehensive network that connects and coordinates agencies, organizations, resources and employers for the purpose of proactively supporting Veterans, Service Members and Military Families. SCBTYR is currently selling long sleeve t-shirts Remember Everyone Deployed, if you would like to learn more about South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon or order a shirt visit our website at southcentralbtyr.org.
If you know of a Veteran, Military Service Member or family that is in need and lives within the three county area, reach out to SCBTYR through the website.