Several members of the St. Peter High School FFA chapter made the trek to Indianapolis to take part in the National FFA Convention and Expo, which took place Oct. 27-30. The event was offered in-person with health and safety precautions after the cancellation of a physical event in 2020.
The St. Peter High School contingent attending the National FFA Convention included Makayla Moline, Jesse Fast, Lauren Powers, Triston Krakow, Jaxson Witty, Daniel Klein, and Colton Willaert, along with 2020 SPHS alum Michael Moline and SPHS FFA co-advisors Gena Lilienthal and Michael Reeser.
Minnesota students and supporters who attended the National FFA Convention, including those representing SPHS, found opportunities to connect with other members from throughout the nation, explore college and career options, engage in leadership and personal development experiences, and earn recognition. Our students attended award sessions, visited with agricultural exhibitors in the career expo, listened to motivational speakers, participated in an educational behind the scenes tour at the Indianapolis Speedway and attended a rodeo.
Michael Moline, a 2020 SPHS graduate, also attended the convention where he was awarded his American FFA Degree at the conclusion of the festivities. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a student can earn as part of their FFA membership. Students invest in work-based agricultural projects throughout their FFA membership and earn the degree after receiving their State FFA degree, holding active FFA membership for at least the last three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.
Michael Moline's Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project consists of raising high quality show hogs. To earn this degree he needed to invest a significant amount of earnings and recorded numerous years of hours of work towards his SAE. Michael is only the second student from the St. Peter chapter to earn this award since the chapter's re-establishment in 2011. The other to earn the American FFA Degree was Alexia Riley (2014 SPHS grad).