The old playground equipment at Veterans Memorial Park in St. Peter was removed several weeks back, as the council awarded the bid for work to completely re-do the area.
Landscaping is being done, concrete is being poured and once that is all done, brand new playground equipment will be installed. The playground will have new wood fiber fall protection to keep children safe, along with new, vibrant landscaping being installed around the perimeter.
The project should be completed toward the end of May.