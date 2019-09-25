The St. Peter League of Women Voters, the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce and the St. Peter Herald are cosponsoring forums for candidates for St. Peter City Council and mayor 7 p.m., Thursday, October 3 at the St. Peter Community Center Senior Center, room 219, 600 South Fifth St., and for the St. Peter School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the St. Peter High School Performing Arts Center, 2121 Broadway St.
Anyone may submit questions for the candidates by email to the St. Peter Chamber of Commerce at spchamb@hickorytech.net, the League of Women Voters at lwvstpeter@lwvmn.org or in writing at the forum. Individuals should specify to which forum their question should be directed.
All candidates for these offices have been invited. Forums are free and open to the public.
The League of Women Voters is a political, non-profit organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. It does not support candidates or political parties.
Citizens may preregister to vote in person at the Nicollet County Government Center, 501 South Minnesota Ave, online at www.MNVotes.org or at the polls on Election Day, Nov. 5.