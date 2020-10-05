Pioneer Bank is pleased to announce Chet Anderson as its newest vice president/business banker.
Anderson provides 13 years of experience in financial services to business customers — he excels in structuring commercial real estate, fixed assets, SBA financing and providing knowledge and solutions for cash management.
“Chet is a fantastic addition to our growing organization,” said Pioneer Bank CEO, David Krause. “His market knowhow, experience in business banking and commitment to the greater Mankato community are fantastic assets.”
Anderson is a graduate of St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. He serves as the president of the Board of Directors for Leisure Education for Exceptional People (LEEP) as well as a LEEP Finance Committee member and past committee chair. He also serves as a Junior Achievement Greater Mankato board member and past board chair and has also volunteered as Junior Achievement Greater Mankato Big Bowl chair and Feeding Our Community Partners Back-Pack Food Program volunteer.