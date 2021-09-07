"Melding Metals,” a combined exhibition of new steel sculpture by Andrew Hellmund and new bronze work by David Hyduke, is on display Sept. 3-25 at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
The two artists became “fast friends and colleagues” shortly after Hellmund became sculptor-in-residence at Gustavus Adolphus College in 2018, said Hyduke, who is based in Kasota and works primarily in bronze. Hellmund, based in St. Peter, creates sculpture from found and recycled metals that express “a sense of hope, fluidity, and power, while fostering and supporting community.”
In lieu of a reception, Hellmund and Hyduke will discuss their creative process as guests on Live from the Arts Center, Thursday, Sept. 16, 1-2 p.m. on KMSU 89.7FM (streaming and archived for two weeks at kmsu.org).
Also on display Sept. 3-25, in the Arts Center’s window gallery, is Joel Iverson’s “Mortals,” abstract paintings inspired by the video game Mortal Kombat and created with “a system of pendulums and paint troughs that I use in tandem with a canvas spinner built from recycled bicycles,” said Iverson, who lives in St. Peter.
“Melding Metals” is open to the public Wednesday-Friday 1-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. “Mortals” is viewable at all hours from Minnesota Avenue.