Each year, The Southern Minnesota Auto Restorers Club raises money at their car show held in September at the Nicollet County Fairgrounds. The profit than goes to charities.
Club members voted for the following charities to receive money this year: Alzheimer's Association, Back Pack for Kids, Beds for Kids-Waseca and Steele County, Bench's - Humane Society (Blue Earth and Nicollet County), CADA - Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Foundation Fighting Blindness - FFB, Hospice Immanuel/St. Joseph's Mayo, Ronald McDonald House, Shriners Children Hospital, and St. Jude Children Hospital.
The Auto Restorers Club is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the preservation and restoration of antique vehicles through special interst cars. For more information, go to clubs.hemmings.com/autorestorers.