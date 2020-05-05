Staff at North Elementary, South Elementary and the Early Childhood Center (for pre-k through fourth grade) will host Saints Strong drive-thru parades starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7 at each of those three buildings.
Students' families will drive through a designated route near each of the three buildings with staff standing nearby to greet the families from a safe social distance. Staff at each of the locations is planning for a special theme for their location.
Maps for how the traffic will flow at each location on Thursday will be shared on the St. Peter Public Schools Facebook page and website. Social distancing will be practiced at each school.