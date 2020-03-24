River Hills Mall in Mankato will temporarily close amid the current pandemic, though some exterior-facing stores, like Target and Scheels, will remain open.
In a statement, Brookfield Properties, the mall's managing company, said:
"Through these turbulent times, Brookfield Properties remains steadfast in our commitment to be there for our communities, both as a resource and source of comfort, through the unknown. We continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are working cooperatively with our tenants and government and health officials to best serve as employment centers and a place for goods and services.
"After many thoughtful discussions, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close our shopping centers. While there will not be access to the common areas of the properties, we understand the importance of tenants with essential resources. For that reason, tenants with exterior-facing entrances, including restaurants, that are considered essential retail will still be available to you.
"Our greatest privilege is serving as focal points for communities nationwide. It is our hope that we all take this time and focus on patience and compassion as we navigate this new normal together. Please visit River Hills Mall’s website for the most up-to-date information. We appreciate your understanding and support. We look forward to seeing you again soon."