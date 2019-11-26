The public is invited to participate in an art swap and fiber studio supply drop-off event on Saturday, Nov. 30, 1-4 p.m. at the Arts Center of Saint Peter.
“It’s our way of supporting Shop Small Saturday,” said Arts Center Executive Director Ann Rosenquist Fee. “It’s more fun to shop if you’ve just decluttered. And, it’s a way to help stock our fiber studio opening upstairs in January.”
The new studio will be named for Ivan, the Icelandic ram who served as Wellspring Woolens artist Melinda Kjarum's muse and wool-provider for nearly 12 years. The majority of the equipment for Ivan's Ull Varpa was donated by Wellspring Woolens. Kjarum will be on site, selling her own artisan goods at the Nov. 30 event and will be available to answer questions about fiber arts.
To participate in the art swap, bring one or more pieces of original art — fiber, pottery, prints, paintings, drawings, photographs, etc. A $10 donation will be collected for each piece participants take. There is no charge for simply dropping off art.
To participate in the fiber studio supply drop-off, bring gently used tools and materials for fiber arts — shears, needles, measuring equipment, quality fiber and fabric, etc. Participants will receive an in-kind gift receipt.