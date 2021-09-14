Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) is proud to announce Cirque du Crave will be coming back 5-9 p.m. Oct. 7, this time in St. Peter. The event, presented by CCF Bank, is a culinary competition in support of FOCP and the Backpack Food Program.
The fundraiser features creative cuisine, dazzling cocktails and thrilling circus performances at the Capitol Room in St. Peter.
This one-of-a-kind fundraiser invites local chefs to compete by curating a course of their choosing, but with a special twist. Each dish must include an item from one of the food packs provided to local youth by FOCP. The dishes are then enjoyed and judged by a special panel of celebrity guests.
Spectacles throughout the night will include astonishing acts and performances, sideshow entertainment and classic circus games and charm.
Proceeds from the event benefit FOCP’s programs, the BackPack and Power Pack Food Program, as the new school year starts. Limited tickets are currently available at feedingourcommunitiespartners.org/cirque-du-crave. Funds raised will go directly towards ensuring that area students are provided with the fuel they need to succeed in school, activities and life.