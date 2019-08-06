For the third year in a row, hundreds of law enforcement officers from throughout the state will rise to the occasion and support the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota atop 14 Dunkin’ rooftops on Friday, Aug. 16, beginning at 6 a.m. through 11 a.m.
The St. Peter Dunkin' location and St. Peter Police Department are among those participating.
Officers have high hopes of topping last year’s donation total of nearly $10,500 raised from nine Dunkin’ rooftops as they go to new heights to raise awareness and donations to benefit Special Olympics Minnesota during the 3rd Annual Cop on a Rooftop.
In return for the police officers doing time at their restaurants, Dunkin’ will donate $1,000 to the Law Enforcement Torch Run. In addition, each guest who visits a Cop on a Rooftop location that day and makes a donation will receive a free donut coupon (limit one per guest).
Dunkin’ also has created a special glazed red and white donut ring depicting Special Olympics Minnesota colors. The donut, called “The Champion,” will be available while supplies last at Dunkin’ locations in Minnesota on Aug. 16.