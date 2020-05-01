The Masons of Nicollet Lodge No. 54, of St. Peter, announced the winners of the 2020 Masonic Scholarships. These local students were selected from a group of 22 applicants from St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Sueur, Henderson and Nicollet for their academic and community involvement. Each of the winners was awarded a $1,000 Scholarship to be used for their upcoming post-secondary education. Left to right: Jaden Neubauer, Alexia Hollerich, Sarah Conlon, McKeena Robb, Michael Moline (not pictured Samantha Hofferbert).