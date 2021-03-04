Al Batt, of Hartland, Minnesota, is a writer, speaker, storyteller and humorist.
Batt will be at the St. Peter Senior Center on Thursday, March 18 at 2 p.m. in room 219. Al writes humor and nature columns for many newspapers and does regular radio shows about nature.
He writes a number of popular cartoon strips that are syndicated nationally and is author of the book, "A Life Gone to the Birds." He is a columnist for "Bird Watcher's Digest" and "Watching Backyard Birds," and writes for a number of magazines and books.
Program made possible by a grant of the Friends of the St. Peter Library.