LSS Meals, a service of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS), is offering bundled, healthy meals at pop-up distribution events for older adults who are 60 years or older to help them maintain good nutrition.
“We want to make our meals easily accessible to older adults to ensure they are getting the nutrition they need,” said Kristin Schurrer, senior director of LSS Meals. “Even as we are seeing good news with the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our older neighbors are still isolated and may not be getting out or able to prepare meals. Others may have lost income due to the pandemic. We hope we can help with homestyle meals prepared in our kitchens.”
Schurrer said that she hopes pop-up events will create greater awareness to individuals that the LSS Meals service is available to them. Lutheran Social Service provides home-delivered and curb-side meals during the pandemic to Minnesotans age 60 or older. Meals provided through pop-up events can also serve adults living in rural areas where LSS’ home-delivered meals are not available.
Pop-up events are taking place in partnership with local community food shelves, community centers, churches are funded by the Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging.
LLS Meals is also partnering with UCare for these pop-up events. UCare is providng volunteers to assist with bagging the meals, distributing the meals and other tasks to make the events a success.
Meals will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to 10 meals are available for an older adult, and 20 meals for a married couple. The homestyle meals only require reheating, and in some cases, may be ready to eat. While they are available at no cost, a donation is recommended. Family members or neighbors are also welcome to pick up the meals on behalf of older adults.
Pop-up events will be held at the St. Peter Food Shelf (201 S. 3 rd St.) from 1:30 – 3 p.m. on June 9, July 14, and August 11.
Pop-up events will be held at the Le Sueur Food Shelf (427 S. 5 th St.) from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on June 10 and 24, July 8 and 22 and August 12 and 26.
Individuals distributing the meals will be wearing masks and gloves to promote safety.
For more information, contact Samantha Haseltine, regional manager for LSS Meals, at 866.974.0284 or Samantha.Haseltine@lssmn.org.