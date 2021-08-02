Courtland Hwy. 14

Motorists can expect delays on Hwy. 14 in Courtland from Aug. 9-10, weather permitting, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 14 through the city of Courtland will be resurfaced (mill and overlay). Traffic will be controlled with a pilot car and flaggers. Parking will not be allowed along Hwy. 14 in the construction area.

MnDOT urges motorists to slow down, drive with caution and watch for workers, equipment, and traffic control devices.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

