Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, Heinrich Boell

In 1974, Nobel Prize-winning Russian author Alexander Solzhenitsyn was expelled from the Soviet Union. “I’m very tired” said Solzhenitsyn, left, during a press conference at the summer house of West German author and Nobel Prize winner Heinrich Boell, right, in Langenbroich, West Germany on Feb. 13, 1974. (AP Photo/Pro)

 Pro
