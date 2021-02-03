The shelters in Minnesota Square Park, Gault Park, the Mill Pond area of Riverside Park, and Gorman Park in St. Peter can be reserved for your event by contacting the Recreation and Leisure Services Department.
Fees vary depending on the shelter you choose and whether or not the applicant is a city resident. There may also be additional fees if alcohol is involved in the event. For more information please contact the Recreation and Leisure Services Department at 507-934-0667 or saintpetermn.gov/recreation.
Information from the weekly city of St. Peter Hot Sheet newsletter.