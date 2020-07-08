On June 29, the city of St. Peter received word that the National Guard Armory, home to voters in Ward 1, is unexpectedly unavailable for the Aug. 11 primary election.
The City Council met in an emergency session (necessitated by a July 1 statutory deadline to make changes to polling places) on June 30 to formally relocate the Ward 1 polling place to Johnson Hall at the Fairgrounds. This was only possible thanks to the flexibility of he Nicollet County Fair Board and the previous decision to cancel the county fair, which is normally held in August.
“Our thanks to the Fair Board for their quick agreement to let us use the building,” city staff said.
Written notice of the change will be sent to every registered voter in Ward 1, and the city will continue to remind voters of the change.
Following the August primary, staff plans to recommend to the council that is reverses course and goes back to the Armory for the presidential election in November.
One final reminder, if you want to avoid your polling place this year, due to expected long lines and COVID-19 restrictions, you should apply for an absentee ballot. The process has been used across Minnesota for decades.
Applications can be made at the Nicollet County Government Center where you can apply and immediately receive your ballot. Can’t get to the Government Center? It’s just as easy to apply online at the Secretary of States website at https://mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABRegistration/ABRegistrationStep1.aspx.
Online applicants will receive their ballot in the mail.
