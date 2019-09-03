Prayer service, music, President Abraham Lincoln, the “Gettysburg Address”, The New Ulm Battery Salute and Taps, all at the annual Harvest Potluck Picnic.
The public is invited to join The Ottawa Historians with the Le Sueur County Historical Society on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Historic Methodist Stone Church in Ottawa (39024 Whittier St., Le Sueur MN) for the Annual Ottawa Historic Ecumenical Prayer Service. Prayer leader will be Rev. Jason Lang, and musician Eric Smith, of Word of Life Church, Le Sueur, will perform.
At 1 p.m., the Harvest (Potluck) Picnic begins at Bur Oak Park in Ottawa (38842 Exchange St. Road, Le Sueur). Eating utensils, cups, plates, etc. and beverages will be provided. Personal lawn chairs, card/folding tables welcome for the picnic.
In case of inclement weather, we will gather in the Ottawa Town Hall. Please join us in this Special Anniversary Celebration to continue this Historic