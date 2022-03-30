On Sunday, April 3, 2022, the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers, under the direction of Dr. Elisabeth Cherland, will present their Spring Choral Concert. The concert will take place in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College at 2:00 p.m..
“It feels so good to be returning to a time when the music itself can be the focus,” says Dr. Cherland after two long years of working and performing with restrictions due to the pandemic. With that, this concert will be the first in many years that the Choir of Christ Chapel and the Lucia Singers share. “While we’re returning to some rhythms, we’re creating new ones too,” comments Dr. Cherland.
This concert focuses on ideas of gratitude and celebration while also acknowledging the uncertainty that is so prevalent in the world today. In the concert program Dr. Cherland writes “We need music, we need to sing, and there is much to be grateful for. Yet we also know that uncertainty and pain are still present in our world. This concert reflects how we hold both joy and gratitude with anxiety and suffering.”
Through this concert, the audience will feel the pride, emotion, and value that the performers put into their music. Dr. Cherland hopes that all the performers “feel proud of their efforts and feel connected and valued,” and that the audience “is moved by some element of the program – whether it be a piece itself, the artistry with which the music is performed, or a particular student’s expression.”
Throughout the concert, Dr. Cherland asks that the audience “listen for joy, listen for pain. Listen for gratitude. Listen for longing. Listen for the balancing of all.”
The Spring Choral Concert will take place on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Christ Chapel at Gustavus Adolphus College at 2:00 p.m..