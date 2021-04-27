The election season is over, but voting is still very much on the minds of the St. Peter/Mankato Area League of Women Voters as its members launch the People Powered Fair Maps project.
On Monday, April 26, the United States Census released its 2020 census data, which shows that Minnesota will not lose one of its eight Congressional seats as earlier anticipated. The data collected also guides federal funding for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other services. Minnesota led the nation with a self-reporting rate of 75.1%.
After each census, each state legislature must use the information to redraw the boundaries of legislative and congressional districts. Likewise, cities and counties use the information to inform their own representation boundaries, a process called redistricting. When this process becomes political, it is gerrymandering, which means the districts have been drawn to favor one political party over another. If the parties cannot agree by a predetermined deadline, the legislature must rely on the courts (usually a panel of judges) to draw up the maps. This is a costly process.
The League of Women Voters has launched the People Powered Fair Maps project to ensure that voters have a voice in the redistricting process and that the process is transparent, fair and representative of all voters. The League believes that voters should choose their government; government should not choose voters through gerrymandering.
By April 30, 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau will deliver population count information to the president as required by law. By September 30, 2021, it will send redistricting counts to the states. This information is used to redraw legislative districts based on population changes.
April 29 has been designated by the League of Women Voters as a National Day of Action to educate and engage voters in this process. The St. Peter/Mankato Area League of Women Voters is participating by contacting state legislators, county commissioners and city government leaders regarding the importance of citizen input in the redistricting process.
More information is available at LWVMN.org/fair-district-maps.