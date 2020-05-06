Nicollet County sent out a thank you to everyone who has donated handmade masks for community distribution.
“Our Public Health Emergency Preparedness Team has distributed masks to local congregate care settings and child care facilities in need, as well as to community members who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19,” said Nicollet County’s Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. “However, we believe the demand will continue to increase and we’d like to be able to meet community needs.”
The Disabled American Veterans, Lyle C. Pearson Chapter #10, donated a collection bin so that Nicollet County can continue to gather handmade masks for local distribution. Masks will be laundered by Nicollet County staff members and distributed based on need. Join Nicollet County’s Health and Human Services, Veterans Services, Environmental Health, and Emergency Management in providing masks to help fill these local gaps.
Donations can be dropped off at the collection bin, located outside of the main entrance of Health and Human Services at 622 South Front Street in St. Peter.