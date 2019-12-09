University of Minnesota Extension, in collaboration with the Minnesota Dairy Initiative South Central Region, have announced the upcoming Winter Dairy Series in an effort to bring dairy production education to the region.
The first event of the 2019-2020 McLeod & Sibley Winter Dairy Series will be held Monday, Dec. 16 at Unhinged Pizza in Glencoe. The featured speaker of the afternoon, Dr. Joe Armstrong, Cattle Extension Educator with the University of Minnesota Extension, will focus on providing dairy producers with information and resources on using beef genetics in their dairy herd. This event will include a pizza buffet starting at noon with Dr. Armstrong’s presentation scheduled from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Pre-registration is requested. The cost is free.