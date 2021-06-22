Don’t forget to bring your donations when you come to the Fourth of July Parade. The Thrivent Office located at 300 S. Minnesota Ave. has started their annual “Fill the Window and Food Shelf Drive” where it will be collecting non-perishable food items and monetary donations starting now through the Fourth of July Parade in St. Peter.
This year, Thrivent will be providing a match of $1 for every $2 donated up to $1,000. Thrivent is also collecting donations online at thrivent.cotribute.co/events/514084/detail.
All donations will be taken to the Children’s Weekend Food Program and the St. Peter Area Food Shelf to be distributed locally.