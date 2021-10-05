Do you want to know more about the Nov. 2 local option sales tax ballot question and the upcoming fire station project?
Join St. Peter city staff and officials from the St. Peter Fire Department at the fire station for an open house during October’s Fire Prevention Month. It’s a perfect opportunity to learn more about the City Council’s drive to fund a new station by implementation of a local option sales tax of one-half of one percent and the needs of the Fire Department that are driving the new station.
The City Council has moved forward with a project to construct a new building that provides for the space needed for today’s modern firefighting equipment and allows additional space for firefighter training and safety protocols. The total project cost for a new facility is estimated at $9.4 million. If passed, a sales tax would help pay for the project.
An open house at the current fire station (227 W. Mulberry St.) will be held Saturday, Ot. 9 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be charts and graphs and renderings of the new station and detailed information on the impact a local sales tax will have on funding the project.