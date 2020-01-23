A sufficient blood supply is important to ensure patient needs are met. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to donate blood on Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Rd. in St. Peter.
Those with type O, B negative and A negative blood are invited to maximize their impact by giving a Power Red donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells — the most commonly transfused blood component. During a Power Red donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and plasma and platelets are then safely and comfortably returned to the donor. Red blood cells carry oxygen throughout the body and are frequently given to trauma and surgery patients.
To make an appointment or to learn more, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).